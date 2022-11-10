In the latest financial report intended for shareholders, Nihon Falcom announced that the next episode in the saga of Yswhich will celebrate the franchise’s thirty-five years, will launch in the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2023. The target platforms are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, the company has announced that it will launch three titles for Nintendo Switch in Japan in the same fiscal year. One of these will be Ys, but the other two remain unknown.

The latest iteration for the series to arrive in Europe will be the PS5 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, scheduled for this November 18th. The PS5 version of the Ys IX: Monstrum Noxannounced for next spring.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu