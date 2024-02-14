NIS America has finally revealed the Western launch window for the highly anticipated Ys X: Nordicsnew chapter of the franchise Falcom. The title will be available in the West during autumn 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment, however, a specific release date has not yet been established.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, under which you can find further details on the tenth chapter thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Ys X: Nordics – Announcement Trailer

NIS America announces Ys X: Nordics Milan, 14 February 2024 – NIS America is excited to announce that Ys X: Nordics will arrive in Fall 2024 on Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and PC! This cornerstone of the legendary Ys series offers exhilarating, fast-paced combat, a moving story of unlikely allies, and naval exploration in a vibrant maritime setting. Additionally, the PC version will include the option to set text and audio to Japanese. We hope you enjoy this exciting adventure when it arrives on consoles and PC (Steam®, Epic Games Store and GOG). The announcement trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbN1Zz648RM To know more: https://nisamerica.com/ys-x/ More information: After their meeting at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and the proud pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate – and the mysterious power of Mana! As they search for a way to unravel the mysterious bond that unites them, they soon find themselves embroiled in a conflict between two factions: the sea warriors known as the Normans and the mysterious and seemingly immortal Griegr. To save the inhabitants of the Gulf of Obelia, Adol and Karja must deepen their bond and the power it gives them. Key Features: One story, two heroes: Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of the Gulf of Obelia and its people.

Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of the Gulf of Obelia and its people. Cross Action System: Goes from controlling Adol and Karja independently to using them jointly. Combine their unique strengths to defeat enemies and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

Goes from controlling Adol and Karja independently to using them jointly. Combine their unique strengths to defeat enemies and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks. The Power of Mana: Use Mana's unique abilities to overcome obstacles. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms and discover treasures and secret places.

Use Mana's unique abilities to overcome obstacles. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms and discover treasures and secret places. A joy for sailing lovers: The tall ship known as Sandras allows for exploration never before seen in the series. Ocean voyages, naval battles and discoveries of unexplored islands are possible thanks to this navigable vessel.

Source: NIS America