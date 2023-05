On the pages of the last issue of Weekly Famitsu released in Japan Nihon Falcom Corporation announces the Japanese release date for Ys X: Nordicstenth numbered chapter of the action RPG saga.

The title will be available from the next September 28th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch priced at 8,580 yen. A limited edition will go on sale for 12,100 yen.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu