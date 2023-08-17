Falcom has shared the first official trailer for the Ys X: Nordicsthe highly anticipated new chapter for the action RPG series coming to Japan next September 28th.

In the trailer we can see the historic protagonist Adol Christin (Yuki Kaji) and his partner, the pirate princess Karja Balta (Lynn). The trailer shows us the two traveling together and stopping at the port of Karnackfight with enemies known as “Greiger”, a mysterious woman called Lila and more.

Ys X: Nordics will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A date for the West has not yet been announced. We see below the trailer and a commercial for the title.

Ys X: Nordics – Official Trailer

Commercial

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu