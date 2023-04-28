Falcom has released new gameplay clips dedicated to Ys X: Nordicscurrently under development for Playstation And Nintendo Switch. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to give a preview look at the early stages of the game including a Boss Battle and naval action system.

I remind you that the title will be available in Japan during 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment there is no information regarding a western release, we just have to wait to find out more. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the new rich gameplay!

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu