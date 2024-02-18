Via the official Steam page of YS X: Nordics (or rather, one of the two, we'll come back to it shortly) the details have arrived minimum and recommended system requirements from the PC version of the new epic of the adventurer Adol Christin.
As mentioned, they currently exist two pages of YS X: Nordics on Steam, apparently identical. However, one is related to Asian PC versiondue out on March 13, 2024 and without the English language (only Japanese, Chinese and Korean are supported), while the other is the one relating to Western versionscheduled for autumn this year and which also includes English subtitles.
The system requirements for PC come from the first, while they have not yet been indicated on the Western version page. We doubt that there will be any differences (after all, the game is the same, but with different localizations), but we still want to point it out.
Minimum
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Memory: 16 GB of available space
Recommended
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: GeForce GTX 1070 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Memory: 16 GB of available space
Requirements almost within everyone's reach
As per the tradition of Falcom games, these are modest and affordable requirements even for configurations with more than a few years behind them, although the 16 GB of RAM They seem a little exaggerated. However, it is not indicated which resolution target, framerate and graphics presets they refer to, so it is impossible to have an overall picture.
Before leaving you, we remind you that YS X: Nordics will be available during the autumn of 2024, also on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
