Via the official Steam page of YS X: Nordics (or rather, one of the two, we'll come back to it shortly) the details have arrived minimum and recommended system requirements from the PC version of the new epic of the adventurer Adol Christin.

As mentioned, they currently exist two pages of YS X: Nordics on Steam, apparently identical. However, one is related to Asian PC versiondue out on March 13, 2024 and without the English language (only Japanese, Chinese and Korean are supported), while the other is the one relating to Western versionscheduled for autumn this year and which also includes English subtitles.

The system requirements for PC come from the first, while they have not yet been indicated on the Western version page. We doubt that there will be any differences (after all, the game is the same, but with different localizations), but we still want to point it out.

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 16 GB of available space

Recommended