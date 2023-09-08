Clouded Leopard Entertainmentpublisher of the title in Asian territories outside of Japan, has shared a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics which presents us with the first part of the characters that we will find within the game.

Ys X: Nordics will be available from next September 28th in Japan and the rest of Asia on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There is no news of a possible western launch of the title. Let’s see the trailer below.

Adol Christin (voiced by Yuki Kaji) – An adventurer who left numerous diaries. He travels the world with his trusted friend Dogi.

Ys X: Nordics – Character Introduction #1

Source: Clouded Leopard Entertainment Street Gematsu