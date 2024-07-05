NIS America And PLAIN announce the European release date for Ys X: Nordicsthe tenth numbered chapter of the action RPG saga of Nihon Falcon already available in Japan.

Ys X: Nordics will be launched next October 25th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG). A new trailer has been released for the occasion, which we can see below.

Ys X: Nordics – Date Announcement Trailer

Ys X: Nordics Coming to Consoles and PC on October 25, 2024 Milan, 5 July 2024 – NIS America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Ys X: Nordicsthe cornerstone of the legendary Ys series, will launch on October 25, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG)! Ys X: Nordics offers exhilarating, fast-paced combat, a touching story of unlikely allies, and naval exploration in a vibrant maritime setting. The thrilling adventure is rated PEGI 16+ and will be released on consoles and PC. Additionally, the PC version will include a Japanese text option! Both the PC and console versions will include Japanese and English audio. A new trailer was released today. You can watch it by clicking on the image below: After meeting at sea, young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and fierce pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate—and the mysterious power of Mana! As they search for a way to undo the mysterious bond that binds them, they soon find themselves embroiled in a conflict between two factions: the sea warriors known as the Normans and the mysterious and seemingly immortal Griegers. To save the inhabitants of the Obelian Gulf, Adol and Karja must deepen their bond and the power it gives them. Key Details: One story, two heroes: Bound by unexpected circumstances, young adventurer Adol and Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of the Obelian Gulf and its people.

Bound by unexpected circumstances, young adventurer Adol and Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of the Obelian Gulf and its people. Cross Action System: Switch between controlling Adol and Karja independently and using them together. Combine their unique strengths to defeat enemies and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks.

Switch between controlling Adol and Karja independently and using them together. Combine their unique strengths to defeat enemies and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks. The Power of Mana: Use the unique abilities of Mana to overcome obstacles. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms and discover treasures and secret locations.

Use the unique abilities of Mana to overcome obstacles. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms and discover treasures and secret locations. A joy for sailing lovers: The sailing ship known as Sandras allows for exploration never before seen in the series. Ocean voyages, naval battles, and the discovery of uncharted islands are all possible with this incredible vessel. Related links:

NIS America Instagram: @NISAmerica About the title Title: Ys X: Nordics

Ys X: Nordics Exit : October 25, 2024

: October 25, 2024 Platforms : Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5®, PC (Steam®, Epic Games Store and GOG)

: Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5®, PC (Steam®, Epic Games Store and GOG) Type : Action RPG

: Action RPG Players : 1

: 1 Lyrics: (Console): English, French / (PC): English, French, Japanese

(Console): English, French / (PC): English, French, Japanese Audio: (Console & PC): English, Japanese

(Console & PC): English, Japanese Classification : PEGI 16 (Violence)

: PEGI 16 (Violence) Publisher : NIS America, Inc.

: NIS America, Inc. Developer/Licensor: Nihon Falcom Corporation

Source: NIS America via PLAION