Nihon Falcom announced that starting today in Japan a demo for Ys X: Nordics on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. The demo will allow us to preview the game from scratch from the prologue to the third chapter. It will be possible Transfer your trial save into the full game so you don’t lose any progress you’ve made.

I remind you that Ys X: Nordics it is currently already available in Japan on the same platforms. There is currently no information yet regarding a possible Western release.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu