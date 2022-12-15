After some teasers released in the previous months, Nihon Falcom has finally officially announced the tenth numbered episode of the saga of Ys. It’s about Ys X: Nordicswhose release is scheduled on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch during 2023 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series. At the moment the arrival of the game is only expected in Japan, but we are quite sure that NIS America will announce its arrival in Europe and North America in the following months. Below we can admire the first images of the game (at least, of the work in progress) and read the first details about the story and gameplay.

It has been four years since the release of the action RPG Ys IX: Monster Nox, launched for PlayStation 4 in 2019 to high praise from gamers in Japan and around the world. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Ys series, the latest numbered chapter Ys X: Nordics will be launched on multiple platforms during 2023.

The setting is the bay of Obelia, in the northern sea, composed of innumerable small and large islands. After completing his adventures in the Ancient Kingdom of Ys, the young adventurer Adol Christinin this new land he meets a maritime people known as “Normans”. Who is it about? And who are the “Grieger”, invincible undead attacking humans…?

The combat system used up to Ys IX: Monster Nox it has been drastically revamped. The new system”Cross Action” allows the player to fight using two modes depending on the situation. With the “Modes only” the player controls a character with the help of automatic attacks and the support of his partner. With the “Combination Mode” the player can simultaneously control a series of actions for both characters to face formidable enemies in combat characterized by continuous exchanges.

Furthermore, Ys X: Nordics allows you to control a ship for the first time in the series. We will explore vast oceans using the sea maps as a guide and participate in naval battles against enemy ships in this new portion of gameplay that increases the “joy of adventure” that made this series famous. Further new features include the special ability “Mana Action” which significantly expands the sense of freedom on the fields and in the dungeons.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu