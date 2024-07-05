Some time ago the companies NIS America and Falchom They revealed to us Ys X: Nordicsa role-playing game from the franchise that is slowly becoming established over time, given that in recent years its games have become relatively popular on previous-generation consoles and those of the current one. And now, this new installment already has its release date for those who are interested in playing it on day one.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that RPG enthusiasts will be able to play the full title starting today. October 25th of this yearwith mechanics that are perhaps a little out of the ordinary when we talk about this type of adventure from Japan, since here everything is handled through pure action. Added to that are new mechanics that will surprise those who already know the franchise.

Here is the trailer:

Here is the description of the game: