Some time ago the companies NIS America and Falchom They revealed to us Ys X: Nordicsa role-playing game from the franchise that is slowly becoming established over time, given that in recent years its games have become relatively popular on previous-generation consoles and those of the current one. And now, this new installment already has its release date for those who are interested in playing it on day one.
Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that RPG enthusiasts will be able to play the full title starting today. October 25th of this yearwith mechanics that are perhaps a little out of the ordinary when we talk about this type of adventure from Japan, since here everything is handled through pure action. Added to that are new mechanics that will surprise those who already know the franchise.
Here is the trailer:
Here is the description of the game:
This voyage takes place in the northern islands collectively known as the Gulf of Obelia.
In this harsh land, young adventurer Adol Christin encounters the Normans, a seafaring people, and quickly becomes embroiled in the conflict between them, the residents of the Gulf of Obelia, and the Griegr, eternal monsters with a mysterious agenda.
Working alongside the Norman warrior Karja, Adol must navigate the waters of the Gulf of Obelia, navigate vast expanses of ocean, consult sea charts, and even engage in naval battles with enemy ships.
This latest title in the Ys series takes us back to a younger Adol as he sets out on the open sea. Join him on his quest for the thrill of adventure!
Remember that it will arrive at PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Author’s note: The truth is that this title looks very good, so giving it and the franchise in general a chance could be worth it.
