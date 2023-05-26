Falcom has announced some important news for Ys X: Nordicsincluding the arrival of the collector’s edition Adol Christine Edition. At the moment it is not clear whether this edition will also be available in the West or is designed exclusively for Japan, much less what its introductory price will be.

However, the software house has unveiled its very rich contents, within this edition we will find:

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

there Ys X: Nordics Original Soundtrack mini – a reduced version of the soundtrack that will include some of the best songs available in the game

– a reduced version of the soundtrack that will include some of the best songs available in the game a code to download the additional content Legendary Cleria Armor armor for Adol first seen in Ys II

armor for Adol first seen in Ys II a pin inspired by the game’s logo

a set of cards with high definition illustrations of the main adventure

a one-shoulder backpack inspired by the protagonist

The news doesn’t end there. The software house has revealed that those who buy the first copies of the game will receive the additional content as a bonus “The One Enchanted by Pikkards”, a set of armor and accessories inspired by the cuties pikcard.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you now with a short teaser trailer dedicated to the game. I remind you that Ys X: Nordics will be available in Japan starting from September 28 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu