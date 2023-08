Clouded Leopart Entertainmentpublisher of the game in Asian territories excluding Japan, has shared a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics which introduces us to the sea battles and character growth system present within the game, coming next September 28th in Japan and the rest of Asia on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Let’s see it below.

Ys X: Nordics – System Introduction

Source: Clouded Leopart Entertainment Street Gematsu