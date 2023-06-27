Nihon Falcom has released a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics thanks to which we will be able to have a small taste of its soundtrack. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview clips of eight songs. These are:

TO BE FREE

Yuu (too)ki Umi ni Ikiru Mono

Heat Hazard

Violent Warriors

Hardhearted Rock Line

Yesterday’s Journey, Tomorrow’s Dream

Hitomi no Naka no Shounen Kenshi

SO MUCH FOR TODAY (Ys X Ver.)

The songs will also be part of the Original Soundtrack Mini which will be included in the collector’s edition Adol Christine Edition. You can find more details on its contents in our previous article.

Before leaving you to the trailer dedicated to the soundtrack, I remind you that Ys X: Nordics will be available in Japan from September 28 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment there is still no news regarding a Western release. Good vision!

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu