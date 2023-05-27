The developers of Nihon Falcom presented a gameplay videos of about 5 minutes of Ys X: Nordics during a live broadcast dedicated to the new adventure of Adol Christin which will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series.

Specifically for the occasion, an exploration session was shown with ground fighting (minute 41:35 to 43:59 of the video below) which allow us to see Adol and Karja Varta in action and get an idea of ​​the “Cross Action” system, which allows us to use two fighting styles at the same time, as well as to choose whether command two characters at a time or just one, leaving the AI ​​to manage the companions.

Next an exploration section is shown and ship fights, one of the most relevant novelties of Ys X: Nordics and which will probably be a central part of the adventure. As we can see from time to time Adol will have to engage hostile sailing ships using cannons and special weapons, with dynamics that, remotely, recall those of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag.

Just a few days ago Nihon Falcom announced that Ys X: Nordics will debut in Japan on September 28, 2023 on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There are no plans for the European market yet, but considering that all the previous chapters of the series have also reached our shores, it’s just a matter of being patient.