series of Ys celebrated its 35th anniversary this year. While many believed that no major announcement would take place, especially considering that we are only days away from the end of 2022, a delivery completely for the Ys was recently announced, as well as a remastering.

As part of the announcements that took place at Falcom’s annual meeting, two new projects for the coming year were revealed. The first of these is an entirely new installment, known as Ys X: Nordicswhich is coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan next year.. This installment takes place in the north of Obelia Bay, made up of countless “big and small” islands, and stars the young adventurer known as Adol Christin. This is the official description:

“After completing his adventures in the Old Kingdom of Ys, young adventurer Adol Christin encounters a maritime people known as ‘Normans’ in this new land. Who are they? And who are the ‘Griegers’, immortal undead that attack humans…? The battle system used until Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been drastically revamped! The new ‘Cross Action’ system allows the player to fight in two modes depending on the situation. In the fast-paced ‘Solo Mode’, the player controls a character with the help of auto attacks and the support of his partner. In ‘Combo Mode’, the player can simultaneously control a series of actions to have both characters face off against formidable enemies in back and forth combat. Also, Ys X: Nordics allows you to control a ship for the first time in the series. Explore vast oceans using sea maps as your guide, and engage in sea battles against enemy ships, in this new feature that adds to the ‘joy of adventure’ the series is known for. Other new systems include the ‘Mana Action’ special ability, which significantly expands the degree of freedom on fields and in dungeons.”

Beside Ys X: Nordics, Falcom also confirmed a remastering of Ys: The Oath in Felghanathe PSP classic, which will now be known as Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. This installment will arrive on the Switch in the spring of 2023 in Japan.

This definitive edition will feature voice acting for the protagonist and in-game event scenes, remastered graphics and sound, the ability to switch between visuals (classic and refined), multiple sound settings, a high-speed mode, and friendly features for new players.

Remember, Ys X: Nordics Coming to Switch sometime in 2023while Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana it will be available on the same console in the spring of next year. It is important to mention that at the moment they are only confirmed for Japan, and it is unknown when they would be available in the rest of the world. On related topics, you can check our gameplay of Ys: Origins here.

It’s nice to see such a beloved niche series not only get a new installment, but a remaster is also on the way. Although I’ve never had the opportunity to play a Ys game, I think Nordics could well be my entry point.

