Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will be coming to platforms soon Xboxesdebuting directly in the catalog of Game Pass: the well-known leaker Nick Baker reported it during the last episode of the XboxEra podcast.

In our review of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana we pointed out how this latest installment of the Falcom series is one of the most loved and sold evercapable of reaffirming the traditional formula of the brand in the best possible way.

Baker’s revelation, which took place on the basis of some private messages, came during the same episode of the podcast in which the leaker showed the Gears Ultimate Collection and Gears 6 logo, and also in this case it is possible that an announcement will arrive during of the Developer_Direct of January 25th.

However, for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana we expect something decidedly more concrete than a trailer: since it is a title that has been published for some years now on other platforms, Microsoft could announce its immediate availability, thus scoring one of the shadow drops that Phil Spencer have always liked.