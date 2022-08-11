Nintendo announced that from the next August 18 it will be possible to play the “Trial Games” version of for free Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for all subscribers of the service Nintendo Switch Online. From today it is already possible to download the action RPG of Nihon Falcomwhich will be on trial until the next August 24.

Adol Christin, historical protagonist of the saga, wakes up alone on a cursed island. Together with the other castaways of the ship on which he is traveling, he creates a village to face monsters and explore the mysterious ruins on the island. However, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired girl living in a world unknown to him. Who can it ever be?

In addition to on Nintendo Switch, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and starting from November also in version PlayStation 5.

Immerse yourself in the epic story of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for free with the Games Trial, available exclusively to members of #NintendoSwitchOnline! Download the software now to start playing from 18/08: https://t.co/dantW3T9YS pic.twitter.com/TGq8lsea7c – Nintendo Italy (@NintendoItalia) August 11, 2022

Source: Nintendo Italy