NIS America and the developer Falcom announce the arrival of the version PlayStation 5 of the highly acclaimed Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA. The title will be released worldwide during the autumn, although no further details are available at the moment. We therefore do not know if new features will be implemented within the game for its debut on the Sony flagship console.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the PS5 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANAwishing you a good vision as always.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Trailer (PS5)

Source: NIS America