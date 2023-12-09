Nihon Falcon has released an update of Ys Origin which adds the translations of the texts in French, German, Spanish and Italian. Considering we’re talking about a game released in 2012, this is certainly great news for fans of classic Japanese RPGs who aren’t fluent in English (or Japanese).

There official release note is really very brief and simply says: “You can now play Ys Origine with texts in French, German, Italian and Spanish.” That’s all. It is not even explained why the translations arrived after more than ten years and whether they indicate that the entire series will be slowly translated.