Falcom announced the Japanese release date for the version PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 Of Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. The title will be available starting next year May 23 at the launch price of 4,400 yen (around €27), both versions will have one reversible cover inspired by the classic artwork of the game.

At the moment we don't know when the title will be available in the West, so we just have to wait for further information about it.

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu