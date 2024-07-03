After the leak a few days ago, Marvelous Europe officially announces the arrival of Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana in Europe on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo SwitchThe title will be available in the early months of 2025in physical format on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and in digital format on PS4.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana brings the classic RPG, originally released under the title Ys III: Wanderers From Ys and then republished as Ys: The Oath in Felghanaon modern platforms with improved graphics, while retaining the core playability and charm of this action RPG.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows the protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Doges as they return to the homeland of Dogi, Felghana. The eight-year absence has not been kind to the lands, which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy new master extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his old master, Adol stays behind to help the locals, only to find himself entangled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies.

With remastered graphics and music in high definition, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the soundtrack, accessibility options, and new character artwork, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece.

Below we can see an announcement trailer.

Source: Marvelous Europe