In the video game industry there are world-famous RPGs like the saga Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Pokemoneven the saga of Star Ocean It has also gradually made its way, but definitely a brand that should have more recognition is YS. The same one that has been made with a group of fans in the West in a staggered manner, and up to this moment has released some of its games on the current consoles, even some managed to come out on the Playstation Vita.

With this in mind, the new release called has just been announced Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghanwhich this time goes a little more towards the action part, but which retains the general lines of the other games of the franchise.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi’s homeland of Felghana. The eight years they’ve been away haven’t been kind to the lands which are now filled with wandering monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy new lord extorting money from the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol stays behind to help the locals, only to become embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies. With remastered visuals and music in high definition, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the expansive soundtrack, accessibility options, and all-new character artwork, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece.

This game will be released in the 2025, coming to PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. There will be a special edition that can be reserved on the website NIS America.

