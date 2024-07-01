XSEEDGames accidentally leaked the official announcement of Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghanathe last chapter of the saga of Nihon Falcom still unpublished in the West.

The announcement was made via a message published by mistake on X which was supposed to be scheduled for the July 7thon the occasion of theAnime Expo. The company had anticipated the presence of an unreleased title at the event and we can say with certainty that it was indeed the new Ys.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

Source: XSEEDGames Street Gematsu