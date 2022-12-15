Nihon Falcom has announced the arrival in Japan of a new episode of the saga of Ys for Nintendo Switch. This is the high definition remastered version of one of the chapters released in the past in 2005 on PC and in 2010 on PSP, and will take the name of Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. The release is scheduled for spring of 2023 and at the moment there is no news of its possible arrival in the West.

The remastered version of Felghana will be able to count on a complete dubbing for all events, with the unedited voice of Adol absent in the original game (Yuki Kaji in Japanese), a new look “Refine” for character artwork, the ability to switch back to the original at any time, as well as remastered graphics and audio. It will be possible to choose between three audio options for the soundtrack: The Original Version used in the PC edition, as well as the PC-8801 and X68000 versions. Among the new additions, the possibility of speed up the game by 1.5 to 2 times with the press of a simple button, as well as options for beginners that allow you to cancel fall damage.

Below we can see some pictures.

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu