Nihon Falcom recently released a brand new video of the title on the net Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghanagame coming up Nintendo Switch from next April 27th in Japan.

In its 6 minutes of duration, the video intends to propose a prologue of what will be the story told by the game, and sees the adventurer Adol Christin (voiced by Yuki Kaji) narrate of his journey in the region of Felghana.

Why did Adol and his companion Dogi decide to cross the world to reach Felghana? We’ll find out in this video directly connected with the main plot!

Source: Nihon Falcom Street Gematsu