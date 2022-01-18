A new update for the version PC from Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was recently released by NIS America, and the local cooperative game mode is finally implemented. Thanks to this, two players will be able to join forces not only for fighting, but also to explore dungeons and the city of Balduq.

The update also fixes various bugs, and adds support for smaller screen aspect ratios than 16: 9, as the 16:10 from Steam Deck.

To offer a small taste of the local co-op mode we also think of the brand new trailer that we show you below!

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Co-op Mode Spotlight Trailer

Source: NIS America