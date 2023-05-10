NIS America has released the launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of Ys IX: Monster Noxcoming next May 12th. As previously anticipated within this version will be All previously released add-on content is presentie weapons, costumes and accessories to customize Adol and the other protagonists during their adventure in the prison city of Balduq.

Before leaving you with the launch trailer I remind you if you want to know more about Ys IX: Monster Nox on Playstation 5 you can find a lot of information in our in-depth review. Good vision!

Source: NIS America