Nearly two and a half years after the launch on Playstation 4which was followed by the one on pc And Nintendo Switchthe latest chapter in the action RPG saga of Nihon Falcom — at least until the already announced “Nordics” is available — is preparing to land on the latest home machine sony. Today we are here to evaluate the version, mainly from the technical side Playstation 5 Of Ys IX: Monster Noxpublished in the West by the unsinkable NIS America. How does it differ from other editions?

This adventure, unlike the others lived by Adol Christin, does not start with a shipwreck, but with an escape. The escape from the immense prison of prison city of Balduq, built within the walls of what appears to be an ancient fortress full of secrets. However, during the escape Adol will come across a strange woman, Apriliswhich will shoot a bullet in his direction capable of giving him the powers of Crimson Kingone of the Monster at your service.

Title: Ys IX: Monster Nox

Platform: Playstation 5

Analyzed version: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Action RPGs

Players: 1

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Tongue: English (text), English or Japanese (voiceover)

Exit date: May 12, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

Note: includes all DLC from the PlayStation 4 version We reviewed Ys IX: Monstrum Nox with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us for free by NIS America via PLAION.

Go, Go, Monster Rangers

With a different appearance and unique powers, i Monster are recalled by their mistress during i Grimwald Noxreal raids that take place in a parallel dimension in which Adol and his new companions — White Cat, Hawk, Renegade, Raging Bull and Doll — have to face hordes of monsters called Lemurescreatures that spring from negative emotions, to defend the gigantic crystals called sphene. In terms of gameplay, the game remains anchored to the canons that characterize the series, a real action RPG with high-speed real-time combat, which mixes attacks, special abilities, jumps and dodges, with the addition of Flash Guard And FlashMove already seen in the previous chapter, which reward the right timing with which we will perform evasive actions.

With a party made up of a maximum of three of the Monstrums at our disposal, which we will be able to interchange at any time with a simple command even in battle, we will be able to explore the city of Balduq and outdoor settings, as well as dungeons such as the prison itself. To do this, we will be able to exploit theyou give” of each of the characters: for example Crimson King will be able use some sort of teleportation taking advantage of predetermined points, while White Cat will be able walk on vertical wallsHawk will be able glide And Doll discover hidden treasures or mechanisms. These skills will be useful in exploration as in battle, for example raging bull will be able break the defense of enemies And Renegade There will hide from their sight.

The peculiarity of the battle system of Ys IX it’s hers frenzy: allows us to chain combos, stop time and land devastating special techniques, we will be able to decide whether to attack in melee to hit as many enemies as possible or take advantage of the target lock to aim exclusively at one of them, taking advantage of the unique attack attributes for each of the characters which will each make a different type of enemy vulnerable.

Dreaming in the Grimwald

Let’s get to the point of this review: in what Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for PlayStation 5 does it differ from the PlayStation 4 version released a few years ago? Exactly as already happened for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANAessentially two aspects: the native resolution in 4K accompanied by the fateful 60 frames per second for the entire game as well the inclusion of all previously released DLC as paid content. The latter consist of alternative costumes for the various characters, accessories with a purely aesthetic use such as masks, bandages, glasses, signs with various phrases written on them and super deformed characters perched on the arm of Adol and his associates. That’s all.

There are no differences in terms of graphic architecture, there are no new content-wise, but above all those who own the PS4 version will not be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version in any way, not even paying the classic ten euros that many of the publishers impose to upgrade to the new generation. Despite as in the case of Lacrimosa of DANA the horizon visible to the player has been expanded, on rare occasions we have come across some slight glitches and pop-ins due precisely to the appearance of long-distance elements, but in no way are these problems frequent enough to invalidate the gaming experience, which we are sure will be corrected in one of the future updates.

Who would we recommend Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for PlayStation 5 to?

If you have not had the opportunity to play the excellent title of Nihon Falcom on one of the platforms on which it was released previously and you have a PS5 at home, this version of Ys IX: Monster Nox is the product for you, since you will save all the money otherwise destined for DLC. If, on the other hand, you have already played and completed this title in the past, you can go further. The game has been localized with English language voice and text (but also includes the original Japanese voice), so those who don’t understand the language well may not understand the plot and its developments well. Too bad we didn’t take the opportunity to introduce an Italian localization that would have justified the purchase of a new copy of the game.

Extremely fluid and pleasant to play

It remains the excellent Action RPG of two years ago

Includes all DLC… …Which perhaps do not justify the price at which it is sold

Zero additions compared to the PlayStation 4 version

One could take the opportunity to localize it in Italian