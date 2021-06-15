NIS America announced on Twitter the availability of the demo of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for Nintendo Switch, of course downloadable from Nintendo eShop.

Considering the game’s release on July 9, 2021 (July 6 in North America), this is great news for anyone who doesn’t want to pre-order or buy it in a poke.

If you want more information about the game, read our review of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, in which the excellent Christian Colli wrote:

Ys IX will surely appeal to Adol Christin fans and all those who enjoyed the previous chapter with its engaging combat system, but we must admit that we preferred the story of Lacrimosa of Dana because perhaps the one of Monstrum Nox is too ambitious for limited resources by Falcom. The new episode of its historical saga has shown, if nothing else, that the Japanese developer must fly higher: Ys now has the potential to embrace a much wider audience, but it will not succeed without keeping up with the competition. Let’s be clear: Ys IX is a great action RPG, balanced and fun … only it looks too old to look at.