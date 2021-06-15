NIS America is Nihon Falcom announce that from today it is possible to download the demo of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and pre-order the digital version on Nintendo Switch. The full title will be available next July 9 in Europe, here you will find ours review of the PlayStation 4 version.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – About the game The famous adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive in Balduq, a city annexed to the Roman Empire. While Adol is in prison, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who transforms him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats that emerge from a dark dimension called Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum’s curse and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Main features Feared Protectors – Play as one of six infamous Monstrums, each with their own unique gifts that bestow abilities such as climbing transparent walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from dark creatures.

– Play as one of six infamous Monstrums, each with their own unique gifts that bestow abilities such as climbing transparent walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from dark creatures. The world inside the walls – Explore the big city, accept missions to help citizens and enter the Grimwald Nox to defeat the threats to Balduq.

– Explore the big city, accept missions to help citizens and enter the Grimwald Nox to defeat the threats to Balduq. Forces of the night – Familiar mechanics like Flash Dodge and Flash Guard let you outrun your enemies, while new additions like Boons and Boost Mode further increase your combat ability.

Source: NIS America