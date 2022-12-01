When a setback threatens Yrma Guerrero Neira’s spirits, she puts on makeup, wears rigorously selected outfits, and plunges into private walks through the streets of Piura. Elegance and colors build her personality and go through each of her facets: vocalist for Corazón Serrano, mother of Camila, Zoe and Salvador and head of her own boutique.

The first stage that allowed her to explore her taste in fashion was the musical: the interpreter of “La borrachita” accepted the task of choosing the costumes for the members of the cumbia orchestra. Her leadership, as revealed by Edwin, her brother and her producer, was also forged between lights and microphones: “She’s the mom of the group.” “Yes, I am the person who is there to give them character,” she confirms for La República.

The same character -and also the arrival of COVID-19- has pushed her to pour designs, fabric and a good share of imagination into the Boutique Yrma Guerreroa company that walks thanks to personal brand dresses and shoes.

The dresses of the female voices of Corazón Serrano

yrma guerrero without any hassle, he gets Lesly Águila, Nickol Sinchi, Susana Alvarado, Ana Lucía Urbina and Kiara Lozano to shine equally in the stands. With dresses and shoes taken from her head, the female voices exhibit a captivating appearance.

—How difficult is it to choose a wardrobe that convinces all the girls?

Thank goodness I don’t have that problem. Thanks god! As I am the one who designs it since we started with the group… They have always liked what I have given them. Although it is true sometimes they do not fit, it must be corrected. But the one who is always helping me and giving the go-ahead is Susana. Then the girls hook up. “Oh, Yrma, we loved her. Repeat that pattern.” Is not difficult.

“And how do you choose them?”

—I’m going to Gamarra, I’m looking for my fabrics, I’m looking for my suppliers. I have my doll, there I go putting what I want, what I don’t want; and from there I tell the seamstress “I want you to make me this dress.” I try it myself. If it fits me, I tell him that he can continue with the other changing rooms. (…) Now, for example, I also make shoes.

How did the Yrma Guerrero boutique come about?

“I like it, it de-stresses me, I love it,” confesses the artist. The responsibility of adding glamor to the team took shape in 2020 as a source of work outside of tunes and recording. What is the origin? She thus details it:

“Precisely because of this adventure that I like to go shopping for fabrics, my friends always told me: ‘Yrma, make us a dress. I have a commitment. (…) Why don’t you put your boutique?’. And my husband also told me: ‘You like it, why don’t you make designs?’ And in a pandemic everything begins… They went, they asked me virtual. And from there, as my husband built a building, he told me: ‘I’ll give you the first floor’”.

—Do you create all the models?

—Yes, although I also have imported clothes. When I have had the opportunity to travel, I have brought.

—Is the largest clientele in Piura?

—Yes, because I have my boutique in the Country club. (…) Outside customers tell me: “We don’t know where it is. It is very far”.

—What are the projections for the boutique?

—Be more recognized as boutique Yrma Guerrero. I would like to have branches. And why not? Be international.

—So would the boutique be a symbol of Corazón Serrano, but also of other groups?

-Yes of course. We are also willing to serve other groups. (…) And there are quite a few groups that already pirate them (the models) because they like it, but it’s better that they come directly: I make them another little outfit. (laughs)

The charisma and vision of yrma guerrero they point to a business that nurtures the wardrobes of other orchestras while she continues to love each of her roles. “I enjoy all facets to the fullest,” he stresses. For now, it is her colleagues who parade the creations and, at the same time, strengthen the image of serrano heart.

