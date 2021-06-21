From cars to electric scooters. A process that several car manufacturers have decided to tackle, and which now also involves Launch. The Stellantis brand has launched its first e-scooter on the market, created in collaboration with MT Distribution. It is the means by which the company, according to Lancia itself, proposes a complete solution of sustainable urban mobility in combination with the Ypsilon Hybrid Ecochic.

Launch Anthea, an EQS to relaunch the brand

The new Lancia Ypsilon e-scooter is already available today at Italian owned dealers and large-scale distribution channels, and can be purchased in two colors Maryne and Gold, with customizations born from the collaboration of MT and Lancia with Pininfarina. Pushing the vehicle with which the Italian brand enters the world of micro-mobility is a 250W brushless electric motor, which requires minimal maintenance and guarantees high performance as well as a range of up to 18 kilometers. It has an aluminum frame and boasts an easy-folding closure, two features that ensure lightness and practicality. To complete the overview of the exclusive specifications there are the 8 ″ honeycomb wheels, the front and rear LED lights and the front suspension, which guarantees greater comfort while driving. The new Ypsilon e-scooter is on sale at recommended price of 299 euros.