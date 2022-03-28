⚽️ HISTORICAL DAY AT THE MONUMENTAL ⚽️

?️ The doors of Antonio Liberti were opened for Las Millonarias and they received more or less than Boca

? The result was a 1-1 draw and don’t miss the highlights of the match that will go down in the books #FUTBOLenDEPORTV pic.twitter.com/9t5DtDgzM0

— SPORTV (@canaldeportv) March 27, 2022