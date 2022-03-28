River and Boca equaled 1 to 1 on Sunday afternoon at the Monumental. First Amancay Urbani for the Gladiadoras and then Martina Del Trecco for the Millionaires took advantage of the goalkeepers’ errors to score their goals.
The historic day where for the first time the women’s teams played in the main stadium of the Núñez club began with the visitors coming out to press and generating dangerous situations a few minutes into the game. Boca quickly found the associations between its players and harassed River. A very early mistake by goalkeeper Pontel allowed Urbani to score the first for Boca after five minutes of play. And the team led by Martínez deepened their approach, with the victory by the minimum on their side, they continued trying with Huber and Yamila Rodríguez to reach the area. However, River recovered from the emotional blow and recovered the ball again, with Martina Del Trecco, Justina Morcillo and Victoria Costa as captains of the comeback attempt. However, Daniela Díaz’s team had a hard time reaching the rival area clearly and had no dangerous situations throughout the first half. With that 1-0 advantage for Boca, they went to the locker room.
Six minutes into the second half, the Boca Oliveros goalkeeper came out to cut off a shot from Rover, quite a distance from the area, and it ended up bouncing off her teammate Adriana Sachs. The rebound was left to Del Trecco, he only had to push the ball to seal the final tie. The game did not have many outstanding plays, the teams studied and measured each other well, they did not let the rival display their game at all.
15 minutes from the end, Mayorga stopped the Uruguayan Birizamberri with a free kick, who went alone in front of the goal defended by Oliveros and left her team with ten.
With this result, the teams have 13 points and are in second place behind UAI Urquiza, who added another three points after beating Defensores de Belgrano 5-1.
