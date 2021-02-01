In a last effort to bring positions closer to investors, the YPF board decided adjust the mix of cash and new guaranteed securities due 2026 offered to bondholders with maturity in March 2021. This title is the main objective of the transaction within the framework of exchange restrictions that make it impossible for the company to pay it in full at maturity.

YPF responded, once again and proactively, to specific suggestions from certain holders.

By virtue of the rebalancing between cash and securities, the holders of the 2021 bond will receive a greater amount of cash, reducing in equal measure the new covered bonds due in 2026 delivered in consideration for their securities entered in the exchange.

With this setting the company hopes to successfully reach the end of the ongoing process For regulatory and legal reasons, it must conclude no later than February 12, the maximum date for the settlement of the exchange and issuance of the new titles.

YPF expects to have the participation of a significant number of its investors and thus achieve the objectives sought in the framework of the offer that was initiated on January 7.

AFG