YPF moved forward to agree with the hard bondholders and close the restructuring of its debt of US $ 6.2 billion.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday night accessed by Clarín, the company “announced today its decision to amend the terms and conditions of its modified and reformulated exchange offer.”

As this newspaper had reported on Friday, a group of creditors grouped in YPF Ad Hoc Bondholders, had been expressing their rejection of the operation.

Blackrock and Fidelity stood out there. Neither of these two investment funds – which also played an important role in the restructuring of sovereign debt – had accepted the oil company’s proposal until Friday. They claim to represent 45% of creditors.

Until the end of last week, YPF offered to pay US $ 283 in cash for each sheet of US $ 1,000 of ON in its new proposal, when in the previous one it offered US $ 157.

The panorama changed on Saturday with a counterproposal from the hard bondholders, which was finally accepted this Sunday by YPF.

News in development.