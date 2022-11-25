Ypê, a manufacturer of cleaning products, completed the four-year project that transformed its Distribution Center in the city of Amparo (SP) into a fully automated 4.0 unit. The investment was R$ 300 million. “Since 2018 we have been carrying out modernization work, focusing on technology and innovation. We are now ending this cycle with the delivery of one of the most modern DCs in the country and in the world”, said Eduardo Beira, Director of Engineering and Maintenance at Ypê and grandson of the founders of the 72-year-old company.

The Amparo Distribution Center is the largest and most important of the company’s six. It was expanded by 17,000 m² and now has 40,000 m². 70 robots work there. The Brazilian company sought software and machinery from the Italian company Elettric80, which specializes in automated and integrated intralogistics solutions. Most of the equipment is made up of robots that load the pallets inside the logistics center, without any human interference — they are electric and the batteries recharge themselves as the machines approach the docks. The Artificial Intelligence of the SM.I.LE80 (Smart Integrated Logistics) platform works as an orchestra conductor and ensures the integration between the system and the machines. 11 stacker crane stations were also acquired, which organize pallets from the ground up to level 13, 33 meters high. There are also two solutions for separating loads: layer picking, for large quantities, and voice picking, which separates small demands, into smaller boxes that will be distributed to small Ypê resellers. Automated treadmills complete the technological framework of the company’s CD, these from a Dutch company.

70 robots operate autonomously, controlled by software from Italian elettric80

Eduardo Beira highlighted the operational and productivity gain. “Loading and unloading that used to take an hour and a half now takes ten minutes”, said the executive, highlighting the start of the operation of autonomous Mercedes-Benz trucks, which transport products from the factory to the DC, located on the same plot of land. One of them is already in testing. Another three will start operating in 2023. Innovation that makes Ypê gain efficiency, after having its image scratched due to a boycott of the brand organized after the disclosure of the donation of R$ 1 million by the Beira family to Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign.