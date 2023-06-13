With ID RZC-0309-2023, the Sinaloa State Search Commission for Persons announced the disappearance of the vocalist of a popular band from Sinaloa.
The disappeared responds to the name of Jorge Alberto Marquez Bracamontesfirst voice of the band The New Coyonquiswho has not been seen since last June 6 in Culiacan, Sinaloa.
According to the search report, the 61-year-old, 1.65-meter-tall singer was last seen at 01:00 a.m. in the Villa Bonita neighborhoodin the state capital.
As personal traits, he has: medium complexion, round face, small dark brown eyes, straight nose with a wide base, broken, short, black hair, wide forehead, bushy eyebrows, medium-sized mouth and medium-sized lips.
It is unknown what clothes she was wearing when she disappeared, she usually wears many wooden bracelets on her left hand.
Particular signs: perforation in the left lobe and scar on the left eyebrow, no tattoos,
If you have information that could lead to the whereabouts of Jorge Alberto Márquez Bracamontes, please contact the number 6671841256, the email [email protected] and/or the Facebook account of the Sinaloa State Search Commission for Persons.
