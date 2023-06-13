With ID RZC-0309-2023, the Sinaloa State Search Commission for Persons announced the disappearance of the vocalist of a popular band from Sinaloa.

The disappeared responds to the name of Jorge Alberto Marquez Bracamontesfirst voice of the band The New Coyonquiswho has not been seen since last June 6 in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

According to the search report, the 61-year-old, 1.65-meter-tall singer was last seen at 01:00 a.m. in the Villa Bonita neighborhoodin the state capital.

As personal traits, he has: medium complexion, round face, small dark brown eyes, straight nose with a wide base, broken, short, black hair, wide forehead, bushy eyebrows, medium-sized mouth and medium-sized lips.

It is unknown what clothes she was wearing when she disappeared, she usually wears many wooden bracelets on her left hand.

Particular signs: perforation in the left lobe and scar on the left eyebrow, no tattoos,