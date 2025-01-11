One of the most famous brand of chocolates is Ferrero Rocher: They are wrapped in an unmistakable gold paper, which in turn is also placed on brown paper.

Normally, what almost everyone does is remove that part of brown core paperrevealing the opening in the gold paper from which the chocolate is accessed.

But now, a video on TikTok denies this traditional method and offers an alternative to the usual way of opening Ferrero Rochers, in which the white sticker with the brand has a lot to do with it.

According to the authors of the video, it is not necessary to unwrap the chocolates from below, but rather they can be easily opened from above, like peeling an orange.

In the video, the presenter shows that to open the packaging, simply use the brand sticker found on the top of the chocolate. Then the packaging tears easily from the sides.

In the comments to the video, some TikTok users maintain that the method used by the authors does not actually represent any improvement over the traditional one: “I’m not going to do it,” says one. “It’s easier from the bottom and I don’t like to ruin the gold foil,” adds another.