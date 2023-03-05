Anyone who bumps into Jake Gyllenhaal these days might have to look twice. Just ask the spectators who attended the so-called UFC weigh-in in Las Vegas, where Gyllenhaal showed up unexpectedly. The American actor looks more muscular than ever and came to film some scenes in which his character Dalton gets a victory. The images clearly show how strong, sinewy and robust Gyllenhaal has become in recent months.

The original RoadHouse from 1989 starring Patrick Swayze is about a bouncer who has to put things right in a bar in Missouri. Soon he gets into trouble with a corrupt businessman. In the remake, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a security guard in the Florida Keys and soon learns that “all is not as it seems in the tropical paradise.” Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage and Gbemisola Ikumelo, among others, also have roles in the film.