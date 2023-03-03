From tomorrow the programs of Maria DeFilippi normal programming resumes and from today – according to what Adnkronos learns – the presenter would have returned to the Elios studios in via Tiburtina to resume work, after the break following the disappearance of her husband Maurizio Costanzo, a week ago. Tomorrow, in the first Saturday evening of Canale 5, therefore, ‘C’è posta per te’ returns – which will have guests of two special surprises of the program the singer-songwriter Tiziano Ferro and the actors of the cult series ‘Mare Fuori’ Carmine Recano, Giacomo Giorgio and Kyshan Wilson – and the weekly episode of ‘Amici’ is back on Sunday afternoon. From Monday, both ‘Amici’ and ‘Uomini e donne’ will also return to day time.