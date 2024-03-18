When the relationship between a parent and a child is involved, feelings arise that truly involve everyone. At C'è Posta per Te there is chaos after the choice.

In the episode of You've Got Mail of March 17, 2024, the story of Jessica and Corinne sparked a heated debate on the topic of forgiveness and reconciliation. And it couldn't have been otherwise given the delicate topics that were seen in the Mediaset studio during the broadcast.

When the relationship between is involved a parent and a child, perhaps the most delicate and important relationship of all in one's life, feelings arise that truly involve everyone. On the other hand, the program hosted by Maria de Filippi is above all this: the possibility of watching the stories of others but, at the same time, reflecting on the story of one's own life.

Jessica, after 11 years of absence, asked the daughter's forgiveness, born from his first marriage. The woman, in fact, admitted to You've Got Mail of having made too great mistakes in the past and of having suffered from the distance from his daughters.

Aware that this was practically unforgivable, the woman explained that she was young and scared at the time, and did not have the strength to fight for custody of the girls. Now, however, she has said she is sorry for the pain she has caused and she would like to recover at all costs about the lost relationship with the young woman. Somehow, she wants to make up for lost time.

Corinne, however, is not willing to forgive her mother. He said that he no longer feels like she is a loved one, that he cares about her, and that he doesn't need her in her life. The woman accused Jessica of never having cared about her and her sister in all these years, and of having deprived them of an important figure like the maternal one. In short, the story quickly becomes painful and very sad.

The situation remained tense and in the end Corinne has closed the envelope. The public was divided between those who support the girl and those who think that she should give her mother a second chance. For some people, in fact, there is always room to forgive a parent just as a parent must always find the strength to forgive a child.