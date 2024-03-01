Some shocking news concerns Flavia And Gianmarcoa couple we saw on the last episode of You've Got Mail in this 2024 edition. The two have gained the public's attention in this new season of the historic Mediaset program hosted by Maria De Filippi. It was one of those couples who thrilled viewers by participating in one of the first episodes.

Their love story made the eyes of thousands of viewers light up, and now it seems that there have been some significant developments, as announced directly by the couple. The two, Flavia and Gianmarco, told what happened between them through social media.

Flavia and Gianmarco, protagonists of one of the many love stories told to You've Got Mail, had shown a decidedly negative epilogue live. During their participation in the program on Canale 5, in an episode which had Stefano De Martino and Sabrina Ferilli as guests, their relationship had come to an end due to a betrayal of him. She hadn't wanted to listen to him, and she had decided not to open the envelope containing her apologies. The crucial moment everyone was waiting for, the opening of the envelope, had not arrived that time.

Recently, with a video on TikTok, Flavia and Gianmarco have announced their rapprochement. The news of Flavia and Gianmarco's return thrilled many followers. Theirs was an epilogue that some viewers had predicted during the live broadcast, but no one expected a rapprochement. In the episode that saw them separated by the envelope, Flavia's sentence a You've Got Mail had sounded like a tombstone on the couple: “No pasa nada”.

The couple had ended their relationship after four years, due to Gianmarco's repeated betrayals. Flavia's sister had on social media discovered the infidelity. Flavia had also told Maria De Filippi that Gianmarco never had time to dedicate to her. Now, evidently, everything seems to have changed.

Flavia and Gianmarco shared a video on TikTok that portrays them together, hugging on the bed, exchanging a kiss. The caption “No pasa nada, coherence first of all” jokingly accompanies the video, and Flavia added in the comment: “Afterwards I called him a clown in front of all of Italy”.