At You've Got Mail, the story of Caterina: the woman who had treated her father's wife badly, who went to Belgium to help her after the operation

Yesterday evening, Saturday 9 March, Maria De Filippi a You've Got Mailtold the story of Catherine, a woman who hadn't spoken to her father in 4 long years. She had insulted his new wife, who had gone to Belgium to help her and from that moment on they had ended all relations.

The girl in telling her story, said that after the loss of her mother, her brother Cateno, tells her that her father goes around looking for a new partner. Subsequently her sister-in-law tells her that he had met a widow, called Emily and was having an affair with her.

In 2019 Caterina discovered that she had a bad breast pain. For this reason she asks her father to join her in Belgium, to be close to her. The man and her companion immediately go to her. However, shortly after the operation, the girl was helping her husband is unloading some packages and Emilia, to try to help her, puts her hand on her shoulder and tells her to stop, they would help her.

However, in those seconds the girl said she saw her mother again and with a lot anger he tells her: “You're nobody, you can't tell me what to do, you're not my mother!” At that point the lady, feeling rejected, packs her bags and leaves together with him company. Since that day 4 years have passed and so did his brother Cateno, with his wife Caterina, little by little they close all relationships with her.

Caterina manages to hug her family again

The father who entered the studio was visibly moved when he saw his daughter. He can't hold back emotion. Caterina manages to talk to him and when Maria De Filippi approaches her, she tells what the girl had said.

Caterina decides to ask Excuse me also to Emilia, because according to her she deserves it. She said that when she came to them, she brought little gifts to her children and that she always seemed very sweet towards her.

Finally, her brother asks her about her husband and why he wasn't with her, but Donna says he was at home with her children, to manage the activities and also with the dogs. Luckily they decide to reopen the envelope and Caterina runs through it first arm of his father, then of Emilia, and later also of his brother Cateno and his wife.