On the second evening of the Italian Song Festival, an artist who is part of the Ariston orchestra became the protagonist during the performance of the black Eyed Peas. Who is Bruno CorazzaThe chorister of Sanremo 2023 who interviewed the American group, speaking perfect English with the band of which he is a huge fan?

During the performance of the Black Eyed Peas, Amadeus on stage calls one of the choristers of the Ariston orchestra. It seems that he is a big fan of the band. No one ever expected that he would become so popular after the interview with the American group.

Bruno Corazza impressed everyone with how he speaks perfect English, with how he manages to be on such an important stage professionally and without feeling embarrassed, with his sympathy and also with his beauty. But who is Bruno Corazza?

Who is Bruno Corazza

Bruno Corazza is a vocalist, chorister of the Ariston Theater orchestra on the occasion of the Sanremo Festival 2023. He has already participated in many television broadcasts and has an Instagram profile which, after his appearance next to the Black Eyed Peas, to present the new song Simply The Bestaccumulate followers continuously.

In addition to the Sanremo Festival, Bruno is the vocalist of Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, all Rai programs. He is also part of the Morphin’ Quartet, with which he has participated in “Fabrica, Music and Literature”. And he is director of the musical group TheCoro.

Used to being on the most important stages and also in front of TV cameras, on the stage of the Italian Song Festival he demonstrated that he know how to speak English well, to have great personality and also to be very charming. Her beauty has not gone unnoticed. In fact, Amadeus calls him on stage, calling him “a very good vocalist and also a nice guy“.

Shall we bet we’ll still hear a lot about him? Also because not everyone is quoted in a chorus started by the Black Eyed Peas to the sound of “Bruno, Bruno, Bruno, Bruno”!