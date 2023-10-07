













At least that is what the authors of the video that you can see in this note believe, which has provoked a lot of criticism.

These not only come from other players but from industry designers who are not happy with this at all.

This is how characters like Aloy from Horizon Forbidden WestCommander Shepard Mass Effect or Nathan Drake from uncharted with a different look after applying supposedly ‘photorealistic’ AI.

But what it actually causes is that the skin has a plastic and flat appearance, where the original details are absent. Delaney King, character design artist Dragon Age and Civilization IVcriticized this video.

What King said was ‘Corridor Digital decided to throw dirt at the entire games industry full of artists [diseñadores] of characters without understanding the two things we have to face; strict rendering limitations and ridiculous turnaround times’.

You can be the best artist and to an absolutely incredible job at making something look real with what you are given- which you have to remember is just a fucking puppet made from triangles that has to run at 60 fps. — Delaney King (@delaneykingrox) October 4, 2023

He even added ‘they don’t fix things with their AI clickbait. They only cause harm’. Aadit Doshi, combat and gameplay programmer at Rocksteady Games, also spoke about it.

Why does the new Corridor digital video have massive “Hire Fans Lol” energy??

It’s literally just smoothing out and straight up removing character details. Maybe a character artist can better explain what’s missing & going wrong here. pic.twitter.com/6c7h928Ey7 — Aadit Doshi (@AaditDoshi) October 4, 2023

Doshi highlighted ‘why Corridor Digital’s new video has enormous ‘Hire Fans Risas’ energy. It’s literally just softening and removing details from the characters.’

Then he added ‘maybe an artist in the field can better explain what’s missing and what’s going wrong here’. Some see these attempts to apply AI in video game development as something similar to using the Blend tool in Adobe Photoshop or some similar application.

