Some Japanese Youtubers took their love for Grand Theft Auto beyond video games. The channel known as Komazawa Isolation shares videos where its protagonists act and move as characters from the title of rock star.

His work has already gone quite viral. The videos of him on Grand Theft Auto of real life already have more than 15 million reproductions. Once they see his videos, they will realize that his popularity is fully deserved. It really is a remarkable job.

It also seems that they take inspiration, not only from Grand Theft Auto, but also from other open world titles. Not to mention that the interactions between characters are very well done. Here we leave you one of his many videos so that you can be surprised just like us.

It’s quite remarkable that there are moments where it can genuinely pass as a current-gen game, right?It will be that this is how it will look on 6?. Also the driving scenes are very well done with the use of some camera tricks. It reminded us a bit of driving in grand theft auto 4only in real life Japan.

This video is just a sample of a huge amount that they have on their channel. Youtube. They also have quite a presence in TikTok, in case you prefer to see them there. What yes is that it is worth following them to know what else will occur to them to pass from Grand Theft Auto to real life.

Grand Theft Auto seems to inspire many people to relive it in real life

It seems that there is a kind of fashion regarding wearing Grand Theft Auto to real life. In recent times, some similar cases have gone viral. Like a Russian girl who walks like the characters from the PS2 era. We also had our own Mexican version with a TikTok that became popular. It is also easy to come across videos of this type when browsing the internet.

This is a sample of the great scope that the saga has Grand Theft Auto in popular culture. More than 20 years after its creation and it is still one of the most popular franchises. Let’s hope they hurry up with GTA VI so that they continue to inspire content creators like these. What did you think of this recreation in real life? Tell us in the comments.

