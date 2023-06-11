The M3 Touring of a YouTuber Mr JWW has been looted.

The BMW M3 Touring is perhaps the most perfect combination of a family car and fun car. With 510 hp, drift mode and five seats, roof racks and 500 liters of luggage space, this car is at home in all markets. The only drawback is that it is quite pricey. In the Netherlands you have lost at least 145,000 euros.

Then it is useful if you have parents who are comfortable in the slack, so that you can hitch a ride. Just watch documentaries like Arrested Development or Succession and you will see that you are a better person if you come from a wealthy family. Still a nice springboard.

In case of Mr JWW isn’t that different. Fortunately, the best man is a petrolhead and he makes beautiful videos about it. And so we arrived at today’s story. This YouTuber’s M3 Touring has been robbed! Mutiny! To quote Yolanthe’s ex-mother-in-law: everything is gone!

M3 Touring from YouTuber robbed empty

Mr JWW was out shooting for his channel. The Gumball Rally and Mille Miglia were on the agenda for the next two weeks. Both are car events in which extremely wealthy people cross Europe and have a party, so there is overlap.

But it remains to be seen how Mr JWW (790,000 subscribers to YouTube) will now have to save himself, because everything has been stolen from his M3 Touring. His passport, all clothing and technical equipment for image and sound. He does indicate that a video is coming, so this is a kind of prologue.

Little tip

Now it might be a tip to take the luggage with passports and the like. Opportunity makes the thief in many cases. And with the recognizable plates on the M3 Touring, a thief can see that the car belongs to Mr JWW and therefore camera equipment may be present. It absolutely does not justify the act, of course. But yes, it’s the internet, so you always have to say what you could have done better afterwards.

Well, you see again. The life of a rich YouTuber is not a bed of roses either. We wish Mr JWW all the best in the coming days and hopefully that big M3 Touring will be repaired soon!

Image Credits: Mr JWW via Instagram.

This article YouTuber’s M3 Touring robbed by gajes first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



