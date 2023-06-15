The YouTubers clapped in Rome on top of a Smart, containing a mother and two small children.

A particularly tragic message from Lamborghini’s homeland: a YouTube challenge turned into a downright drama. The YouTubers collided at full speed with a Smart Forfour, containing a mother with a 4-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. The latter died in the process.

The accident took place in Rome yesterday. The YouTubers drove a rented one Lamborghini Urus, which slammed into the Smart at high speed. The impact threw the 5-year-old boy out of the car. He died in hospital, while his mother and sister were seriously injured. The occupants of the Lambo were unharmed.

It was a group of five Italian YouTubers. For their channel TheBorderline (with about 600,000 subscribers) they were doing a challenge that involved spending 50 hours in a Lamborghini. They had already done such an action with a Tesla.

According to eyewitnesses, the boys drove much too fast: 90 to 100 km / h on a road where you are allowed 50. What doesn’t make the story any better is the fact that the 20-year-old driver turned out to be under the influence of cannabis. Of course, the occupants’ phones have been seized, because there is a good chance that they were filming.

The investigation is of course still ongoing, but the driver faces a prison sentence for wrongful death or manslaughter. The other occupants are currently not regarded as suspects, although they could still be accused of complicity.

Source: Rai News

