Youtubers who drove a Lamborghini while filming a video they crashed into a family car in Rome, killing a five-year-old boy and injuring his mother and sister, Italian media reported.

Three of the five people in the sports car belonged to a group called “TheBorderline“.

They were reportedly participating in a challenge to spend 50 straight hours in the luxury vehicle.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon and the boy died on the way to the hospital, according to a report.

One member of the group, which has 600,000 subscribers, said in a post on instagram that it was not he who was driving and sent his thoughts to the family of the deceased young man.

It is known that two hours before the accident, one of the passengers of the Lamborghini uploaded a video to TikTok where he made fun of other drivers:

“This woman in the smart car, what is she doing? Hello, love, your car costs 300 euros used. Mine costs a billion, it’s worth as much as Amazon.”

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s transport minister, said in Facebook what could

“propose and approve a new highway code… but in the face of obvious stupidity, which turns into tragedy, we can do nothing.”

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the accident did not respond to a request for information. The prosecution is investigating Di Pietro, driver of the Lamborghini for homicide and aggravated injuries.

Via: Guardian

Editor’s note: This is the type of thing that makes social networks increasingly restricted, I think what is needed is more common sense and education instead of laws and measures that do not solve the problem.